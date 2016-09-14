Oyo govt partners USAID, FG to distribute 4.3 million mosquito-treated nets

THE wife of Oyo State governor, who is also the state NET Ambassador, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, has reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicate malaria in the state through a partnership with the Federal Government and the United State Agency for International Development (USAID).

The development is expected to herald the distribution of 4.3 million mosquito-treated nets across the state.

Mrs Ajimobi, on Wednesday, reiterated her commitment to the eradication of malaria in Oyo State during a courtesy visit to her residence by the Malaria Action Plan team in Ibadan.

She explained that shortly after her investiture as the state NET Ambassador, she started an anti malaria campaign that included the distribution of insecticide treated nets in all the nooks and crannies of Ibadan and across all council areas to ensure that each family had at least two treated mosquito nets in 2013.

Mrs Ajimobi explained further that a malaria infested person or society cannot produce at optimum, adding that the higher the prevalence of malaria, the lower the productivity of an individual or a society.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Mr Godwin Aidenagbon, said the Malaria Action Plan team was poised to replace all the nets that were previously distributed in 2013 as they will no longer be effective in keeping the mosquitoes away from people.

He stated that the Federal Government is ready to reduce the frequency of malaria disease occurrence in Nigeria which is the reason for the partnership with USAID to give net replacements to the vulnerable, emphasising that 4.3 million nets will be distributed in Oyo state.

He solicited Mrs Ajimobi’s support in ensuring the campaign gets adequate awareness and support.