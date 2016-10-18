Oyo govt commiserates with Ibadan accident victims’ families

Oyo State Government has commiserated with families of the victims of Tuesday morning truck accident at Oja Oba area of Ibadan, which claimed four lives.

Mr Toye Arulogun, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, described as “very unfortunate’’ the fatal accident in which several other people were injured.

He appealed to the people of the state to stop street trading which could endanger the lives of the citizenry.

Arulogun also cautioned against reckless driving and appealed to residents to be safety-conscious.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a heavy duty truck lost control on Tuesday morning at Oja-Oba area of Ibadan, killing four people.

Mr Adekunle Ajisebutu, police spokesman in Oyo State Command, told NAN that the command was investigating the cause of the accident.

He said that the bodies of the dead victims have been deposited at the morgue in Adeoyo State Hospital while the injured were taken to University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.