Oyo gov’s wife distributes food stuffs to women in Oluyole

Wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, was in Oluyole Local Government Area last week, to distribute food stuffs to the people of the council, as a way of impacting positively on their lives.

The programme tagged: “Ajumose Food Bank,” held at Oluyole Local Government headquarters in Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan, had beneficiaries, mostly women, smiling home with bags containing rice, garri, salt, spaghetti, among other items.

While distributing the 500 parcels of food to beneficiaries, Mrs Ajimobi said the programme, which was always organised every three months, would cover all the local government areas in Oyo State.

She commended the efforts of the Caretaker Chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area, Alhaji Kareem Orelope, his wife, Tawakalitu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains and the people of the local government for making the programme a success.

Mrs Ajimobi, who expressed her love for the underprivileged, charged the people of the local government, including beneficiaries, party and community leaders, management and staff of the local government on the need to render selfless service to humanity.

Earlier in her address, the wife of the local government caretaker chairman lauded the efforts of the governor’s wife in alleviating the sufferings of the people of the state, especially in Oluyole Local Government Area ,through the “Ajumose Food Bank” initiative.