Oyo battle ready for Lassa —Adeduntan

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan has assured of the readiness of the state to tackle any Lassa fever detected in the state just as he urged that individuals should maintain good personal and environmental hygiene to ensure they stay free of the deadly infection.

Adeduntan, reacting to incidence of five new lassa fever cases discovered in four states in Nigeria, said the state has in stock drugs to treat Lassa fever in case any person was diagnosed with the deadly condition.

According to him, “already all local government health officers are out educating people about the need for good hygiene. Remember, Oyo State has sanitation days; we know that the rat that spreads it are found in dirty areas and where people allow these rats to have access to their foods.”

The Health Commissioner, who said people should not be fearful but keep their environment clean, however, cautioned on handling and consumption of bush meat.

“This is not a blanket ban, but it is better to keep away from it for now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Oyo State government has commended the Al-Basar International Foundation, Saudi-Arabia for its free eye screening and humanitarian services.

Adeduntan spoke at a free eye screening and surgery camp the foundation in collaboration with his ministry and Organisation of Tadamoon Almusilmeen had at Adeoyo Specialist Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan.

Camp manager of Al-Basar International Foundation, Alhaji Abdulraman Adam said no less than 6,000 patients were screened for eye problems just as over 5,000 received eye medications and 2,500 persons had reading glasses.

Alhaji Abdulraman, however, appealed that individuals with glaucoma should seek early treatment, declaring that the eye problem if care is not taken could lead to blindness.