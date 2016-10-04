Oyo Assembly wants police to control indiscriminate sale of knives, cutlasses

THE Oyo State House of Assembly has urged the police and other relevant government agencies to put in place measures to stop the hawking of knives and cutlasses at motor parks and unauthorised places.

The call followed a motion by the Minority Leader, Mr Joshua Ojo (Orire/LP) and seconded by the Majority Leader, Mr Kehinde Subair, during plenary on Tuesday.

The motion, entitled “Need to urgently stop the hawking of cutlasses in open locations such as motor parks and roadside”, received a lot of contributions which were deliberated amid series of contrary views from a large percentage of the house.

While explaining the motion, Ojo said that cutlass was being used by violent individuals in addition to guns and daggers to perpetrate atrocities in the society.

He added that cutlasses were wielded as weapon of choice by cultists and touts.

He explained that “several havocs and dastardly acts have been committed with the use of dangerous weapons, including cutlasses which we learnt are used to even kill people when guns proof ineffective.”