Oyo: Ajimobi’s brother, Alao-Akala, late Olubadan’s sons confirmed as caretaker chairmen

CARETAKER Chairmen nominee for Irepo local government area, Mudasiru Agbaje and his counterpart from Asabari local council development area, Adeleke Taiwo, failed the screening process for their confirmation and have been deemed “not appointable”.

The two nominees were according to Chairman, Oyo House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy matters, Honourable Bolaji Badmos, the affected nominees were not convincing in answering questions relating to their academic qualifications, intellectual capability and experience.

Presenting the screening committee’s report at Thursday’s plenary of the state Assembly, he urged Governor Abiola Ajimobi to forward replacements as Chairmen of the two affected local government areas.

“The two nominees did not meet up with the criteria of academic, intellectual capability set as part of the screening guidelines. During the screening, we asked some questions relating to their academic qualifications, performance, experience and those two did not convince us well enough in their responses. Hence, we have asked the governor to send us replacements for the affected persons,” Badmos said.

As recommended by the committee, the Assembly, presided over by its Speaker, Honourable Micheal Adeyemo, confirmed the 55 other nominees for swearing in.

The committee, as buttressed by the two female Honourable members of the Assembly, Wumi Oladeji and Bolanle Agbaje, urged Governor Abiola Ajimobi to be gender compliant in appointments.

Noting section 11 of local government law 2001 and the 35 per cent affirmative action for women, Oladeji decried the inclusion of no woman among the list of 57 caretaker chairmen nominees.

Similarly, Agbaje advanced the imperativeness for women to be given opportunities to serve, arguing that women were up to the task whenever called upon.

Those confirmed for appointment include, the list forwarded by Governor Abiola Ajimobi to the Assembly includes, son of Olamijuwonlo Alao Akala, Teslim Ajimobi, Gbade Lana, Adegoke Adeleke, Shittu Alidu, Ogundeji Olusola, Kareem Kasali and Adeagbo Adeniyi.