Oyinkanade asks us to ‘Turn up’

Having serenaded the nation with his hit tracks ‘Adura’ featuring Olamide, ‘Honey’ and ‘Wasila’ featuring VJ Adams, vocal power house, Oyinkanade is back with another great tune titled “Turn up’. The playful tune is one which according to Inspiration FM OAP, DJ Black, says will become a playlist favourite.

The song, according to Oyinkanade, during a chat with Friday Treat, was actually a freestyle which became a serious jam after his producer convinced him to sample some popular slangs on the song.

“We were just having fun in the studio and I was told to sample a beat. I jumped on it and discovered some playful vibes I had been toying with on the song was making sense. So we decided to record it and the rest is history”, he said.

Oyinkasade Dare Akande (born January 13, 1988) now known as Oyinkanade is a singer, composer and entertainer best known for his outstanding performance at the MTN Project Fame West Africa Season 5 where he emerged fifth position. He was the first male artiste to be signed into Vivace Records, owned by Tee-Y mix. Oyinkanade sings in English and Yoruba. His debut single hit the scene in 2012 and was produced by Tee-Y Mix.

Oyinkanade was born to Mr Shola Akande and Deaconess Ibidunni Akande. He attended Olabisi Nursery/Primary School, Agbowo, Ibadan. He also went to Methodist Grammar school, Bodija Ojurin, Ibadan where he finished his secondary school. Presently, he is a Political Science student in the University of Abuja, Abuja.

He started singing as a chorister in Ajegunle Baptist church, Ibadan. He was in a singing group called Bridgez and learnt the acoustic guitar.

He discovered he could achieve more and went to audition for the MTN Project Fame season 5 in 2012 where he displayed his unique skills in singing and stage performance.