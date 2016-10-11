Why Oyegun won’t resign —APC South-South leaders

Peeved by the recent castigation of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun by Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, South-South All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders have risen in defence of the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun over his altercations with the national leader of the party, Chief Bola Tinubu on the controversial governorship primary in Ondo State.

They said the accusation leveled against him by Tinubu was a ploy to cause disunity within the party.

Rising from a meeting in Port Harcourt, they described the allegations of highhandedness in the primary as “unimaginable and cheap propaganda.”

The position of the leaders was conveyed in communiqué of the meeting signed by the chairman of APC, South-South Leaders’ Forum, Chief John Harry.

They accused the critics of Oyegun perceiving him as an obstacle in their mission to control the machinery of the party and its members.

“We perceive the attack on Oyegun as a political showdown to settle political scores,”

While acknowledging the role of Tinubu in the emergence of Oyegun as APC national chairman, the leaders expressed surprise at the current disposition of the former Lagos State governor to the chairman, who they lauded his dynamic leadership, outstanding contribution and commitment to the development of the party and the country.

“We as a people cannot but admire a man of Oyegun’s style, capacity and stature. We identify with him,” they said. “His life is a flowing tribute to excellence. He believes in the enthronement of good and quality leadership.”

“The national chairman has been an outstanding beacon of reason and understanding of Nigeria’s government and politics. He has helped to reshape party politics in the country. His outstanding leadership is appreciated by Nigerians from all walks of life”

The leaders, who hailed the recent Edo governorship election, describing Obaseki’s victory as a sign of further success of the party in the country, however, berated another APC stalwart, Timi Frank, for his scathing remarks on Oyegun.

They appealed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others to support Oyegun in his determination to secure victory for the party in the governorship poll in Ondo State on November 26.