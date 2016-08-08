_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/08/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/kwakwanso-youre-unfit-preach-rule-law-kashamu-tells-fayose/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/kwakwanso-youre-unfit-preach-rule-law-kashamu-tells-fayose/kashamu-kwakwanso-fayose/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Wpcf7_contact_form":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=wpcf7_contact_form&p=613"}}_ap_ufee

Oyebade bows out as Oyo CP, as Adegbuyi assumes office

August 08, 2016 / : Oluwatoyin Malik

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Leye Oyebade, has enjoined the officers and men of the state police  command to give maximum support to the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Sam Adegbuyi, to ensure the continuity of safety and security in the state.

Oyebade stated this on Monday, during the handing over ceremony  at the command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, when the new police commissioner arrived to assume leadership of the command.

Oyebade, who assumed duties  on September 1, 2015, has been transferred to Abia State

Expressing joy at what God helped his command to achieve during his tenure, Oyebade described the incoming police commissioner as a patriot and a crime fighter.

He enumerated the success of his administration to include arrest of several robbery suspects and recovery of arms, ammunition , stolen vehicles, arrest of kidnap syndicates, fraudsters, serial burglars, rapists and suspected ritual killers.

He also said that the command under his leadership was able to provide adequate security during election tribunal sittings, manage the  Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC)/state government face-off as  well as the  feud between indigenous farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agbanda community in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

As part of his last activities on Monday,  he  commissioned the  newly constructed extension of the office of the Police Officers’ Wives Association(POWA ),a new police post at Ogungbade community in Egbeda Local Government Area and a hall constructed by the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), at Egbeda division in Ibadan.

In his remarks, the incoming Commissioner of Police promised to continue the good works of his predecessor and even make it better to make the state safer.

He said that this would be achieved when officers and men instill the fear of God in their hearts and shun corruption.

He solicited the support of the media, promising to make himself available and accessible to work with them as a team and in synergy.

He also promised to make the  welfare of officers and men a priority, enjoining them to redouble their efforts

The new police commissioner was the second in command at the Maritime Command in Lagos State before his coming to the  state.

Coincidentally, he was the one the outgoing police commissioner handed over the position of second in command, Maritime Command to in 2015, when he was posted to Oyo State.

