Ottah community celebrates Osor Ezi/Agbala festival

The rejection of African culture, norms and values in preference for western culture has been the major catalyst for the growing violence in the country.

The Enogie and traditional ruler of Ottah Community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Dr. Julius Chukwuyem Isitor, stated this in his palace during activities marking the grand finale of the seven-day Osor Ezi/Agbala Festival which was attended by traditional rulers from within and outside the state as well as prominent sons and daughters of the community both at home and in the diaspora.

According to him, African culture is is rich and should be considered sacrosanct, adding that relevant authorities, particularly traditional institutions, should rise to the task of ensuring the holistic preservation of African culture.

He said he decided to rejuvenate the festival which had almost gone into extinction before his ascension on the throne four years ago, due to his belief in the preservation of the cultural heritage of the people.

“African culture is very rich and we should not allow it to go into extinction. It is regrettable that Africans, particularly Nigerians are beginning to jettison their culture in preference for western culture which, to me, is not better than ours.

“African culture is so rich such that even westerners whose culture we are trying to imbibe are even envious of it. To me, it is an aberration for us to begin to abandon our hitherto highly revered culture for the foreign one. That again, is why I’m calling on all relevant authorities, particularly traditional institutions to begin to do everything within their powers to preserve our culture,” the Enogie stated

Underscoring the importance of the festival, the monarch stated that the biennial event does not only afford indigenes of the community the opportunity for reunion, it principally serves as a medium to foster unity, and peace among other things which according to him, are necessary for the socio-economic development of the community.