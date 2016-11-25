Osun PDP suspends Omisore, 4 others for anti-party activities

The gale of expulsion and suspension rocking the two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State chapter took another dimension on Friday, when the faction led by Hon Soji Adagunodo suspended Senator Iyiola Omisore and four other members of the party over anti-party activities.

Making this disclosure in a statement signed by the state chairman, Adagunodo and his secretary, Prince Bola Ajao, which was made available to journalists in Osogbo on Friday, the PDP said, “For engaging in anti-party activities and constituting illegal parallel executives in local governments in Osun State as well as decimating the membership of the PDP in Osun State, Osun State chapter of the PDP has suspended Senator Iyiola Omisore and four other members of the party.

The development followed the state executive committee meeting of the PDP held at the party secretariat, located along Biket Junction, Osogbo.

The statement said the state executive committee received recommendation for suspension from their various wards to local governments and senatorial district to suspend the following PDP members: Dr Bayo Faforiji, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Chief Ojo Williams and Bade Falade.

It reads in part, “Having considered the recommendation of the disciplinary committee that Sen Iyiola Omisore should rather concentrate his effort on clearing the mess he has plunged himself into with his ongoing prosecution by the EFCC, and after repaying the loot, he can come back to participate in the affairs of the party.

“Also, Dr Bayo Faforiji, Chief Ojo Williams, Rev Bunmi Jenyo and Bade Falade were recommended for suspension from participating in party activities for a month in the first instance. This is in accordance with the provisions of the PDP constitution, and inherent powers vested on the state executive committee of the party. The said individuals are hereby suspended as recommended.”

However, it would be recalled that the faction of the state PDP loyal to Omisore, led by Dr Bayo Faforiji had on Thursday announced the expulsion of Soji Adagunodo and his secretary, Prince Bola Ajao, including the immediate past chairman of the party, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa for being party to the legal suit, aimed at stopping the candidacy of the standard bearer of the PDP in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Dr Eyitayo Jegede.