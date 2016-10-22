Osun lawmaker bags CAN award

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/pdp-apc-ad-trade-words-mopping-voter-cards/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/stop-wearing-red-cap-face-legal-battle-kwankwaso-group-tells-kano-gov/ganduje1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 22, 2016 Latest News

OSUN State House of Assembly member representing Obokun constituency, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has bagged an award of excellence of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Obokun chapter.

The award was presented to him and other awardees during the CAN awards service held at St. Peter’s  Anglican Church, Ibokun, Osun State, on Friday.

Presenting the award, Chairman of the association, Venerable Isaiah Ariyo, said the award was in appreciation of his contributions towards peace, stability and  progress in the constituency and also in recognition of his commitment to religious harmony and unity.

Shortly after receiving the award, Oyintiloye expressed delight that his contributions to the development and unity in his constituency did not go unnoticed.

Recalling that a similar honour had been conferred on him by Muslims, he said the fact that the award was from a religious body was a plus and a challenge for him to do more.

 

