Osun govt, PDP trade words over new school

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Osun State, on Friday, sharply disagreed on the status of the secondary school commissioned on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While the PDP claimed that the school which it said was built with Islamic loans would be run as a commercial outfit, the state government countered that the PDP should be discountenanced as a frustrated party.

In a statement signed by the party’s state chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo, the PDP said the commissioned school is not a public school but a fee charging one to be managed commercially until the loan taken to build it is repaid.

“We want to alert the public and President Muhammadu Buhari that they were decieved as the new school is not a public school as publicly presented at the commissioning. Contrary to reports presented to the president and the public, the school is more or less a business outfit to charge high fees in an impoverished Osun State.”

“In his usual deceptive and propagandist manner, the state governor did not inform the president and the public that the school was funded with a Sukuk loan and will therefore be run, not as a public but high fee paying private school.

“We can reveal that the Osogbo Government High School commissioned on Thursday will be managed as a commercial entity. The managers are to charge high fees like the elite private schools in Lagos.

“We want to inform the public that the school Mr President commissioned is different from Osogbo Grammar School, the reason why both schools are separated by a fence. The governor has just used a public land to start an educational business venture,” the PDP said.

But reacting to the PDP’s claims, the director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy to Aregbesola, Mr Semiu Okanlawon said, “this is a case of sour grape on the part of the PDP that wants to disparage the great achievements of the governor.”

“But we cannot be bogged down by emptiness of the PDP’s ideas and the hollowness of their argument. They have said it openly that Buhari would never come to Osun. Mr President came and he was enthusiastically welcomed by all the people of Osun State. He was pleasantly surprised by the landmark and enviable achievement of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in the educational sector, including his interventionist initiatives.”

“Since, the commissioning of Osogbo Government High School on Thursday, we have been receiving calls from far and near of people who want their children to have their education in Osun. The PDP is a disillusioned party and when a party is disillusioned, it hallucinates and the outcome of the PDP’s hallucination is the display of their baseless criticism of Aregbesola’s historic and landmark achievement.

“The PDP is a rejected party and I repeat a rejected party that can never come back to life again in Nigeria”, Okanlawon remarked.