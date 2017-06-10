Osun govt to distribute 3 million treated nets to residents

The Osun State Government on Friday said it had received three million mosquito nets from Federal Government through National Malaria Elimination Programme, which it would distribute to residents to prevent

the scourge of malaria.

Dr Gbenga Adepoju, the Director of Public Health in the state Ministry of Health, disclosed this in Osogbo while on advocacy visit to the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Adepoju, who led officials from the Federal Ministry of Health and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on the visit, explained that one million insecticide treated nets were distributed in the state three years ago, while three million would soon be

distributed.

He said “the Osun State Government received the first and second consignments of the new Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets for distribution in the state.

“Officials of the state Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health will begin replacement of old nets with new ones soon.”

He explained that evidence indicated that the nets presently in use might have lost the expected potency to kill mosquitoes, hence the production of new ones by Federal Government, through the National Malaria Elimination Programme.

The Osun director of public health pleaded with relevant state officials and local communities in the state to key into the programme and to ensure that all households got the new net.

Mr Dapo Ajayi, the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, assured the team that the ministry would partner, collaborate and support the distribution programme to ensure its success.