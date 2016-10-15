Osun assembly calls for preservation of Yoruba cultural heritage

The Osun House of Assembly has called for the preservation and development of Yoruba historic cultural heritage

The House spokesman, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Saturday.

Oyintiloye felicitated with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on the celebration of this year’s Olojo festival.

He said there were many potential hidden in the cultural heritage of Yorubas that could be harnessed toward the economic development of the zone.

The spokesman said it was regrettable that the heavy reliance on oil had shifted the attention of the country away from concentrating on other sector.

“There are several hidden treasure in the cultural heritage of the people of Nigeria, especially in Yorubaland, that have been left untapped and underdeveloped.

“This inaction of ours has contributed to the pains of economic recession due to fall in the price of oil without an alternative to economic development to fall back on.

“No doubt, we are very rich in culture, tradition, heritages and festivals that can be developed to serve as a long term solution to economic dilemma in this country, but we are not paying serious attention to them,’’ he said.

According to him, Oranmiyan Staff in Ile-Ife, Osun-Osogbo festival, Olumirin Waterfalls, among others have potential to create job for youths, enhance their creativity and sell the tourism potential of the state to the world for a self sustaining economy.

While congratulating Oba Ogunwusi and the people of Ile-Ife on the Olojo festival, Oyintiloye solicited support for the monarch and the government toward making the festival more attractive.

The Olojo festival holds when the Ooni separates himself from the people to cleanse his palace and himself of all the evil forces after which he leads his people to the Oke Mogun shrine where he renews his vows as king.

The annual event is meant to celebrate the creation of the universe.

It climax with wearing of a special beaded crown, worn once annually by the Ooni, and the symbolic walk from Ile Oodua, Ooni’s palace to Oke Mogun.