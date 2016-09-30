Osinbajo to visit Zamfara today

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/4-robbery-suspects-5-cultists-police-net-ondo/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/national-assembly-officials-seal-off-jibrins-office/jibrins-office-seals-2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

September 30, 2016 / :

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will visit Zamfara State today to inaugurate projects executed by the state government.

Local officials said the one-day visit was part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, on Thursday, that Osinbajo would inaugurate three projects in Gusau, the state capital.

Birnin-Magaji, who is also the Chairman, Publicity sub-committee for the anniversary, listed the projects as Ahmadu Bello Way, rehabilitated Government Girls Arabic Secondary School, and Gusau Water project.

He urged residents to troop out en masse to welcome the vice president.

The commissioner said other projects would also be inaugurated by prominent Nigerians during the event, which would be rounded off on October 2.

NAN reported that Zamfara was created on October 1, 1996 by the late Nigeria’s Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

