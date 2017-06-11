Osinbajo: bitten, smitten

WHEN Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said in Katsina, the home of his ailing boss President Muhammadu Buhari, that he had a combo of a father and a brother in the former fatigue-donning Daura general, many likely passed it for a soothing stunt. The scenario appeared demanding of it. Katsina and North just woke up to the harsh reality of temporary loss of direct political and economic influence again, with their son forced away from the action spot by elemental powers they could not challenge and the “new” man was in town, to assure and reassure that all would be well, with everyone, under him. Events since, are painting of an Osinbajo re-born by Buhari, not completely in figurative and symbolism. Buhari’s image is that of a toughie and Osinbajo, a bookie. A mash of unyielding intellectualism. But his thrusting to the centre-stage, is bringing forth an Osinbajo many never knew was inside of the “giant”. He’s pouring out so much fire from his belly about issues so dear to his “father” that you could expand his name into a compound form without running much risk of fouling the law. A senior government official who recently had an anti-corruption trouble with the Nigerian state, could not hide his surprising disappointment with the “strange” tough stance of Osinbajo in sorting the issues out, when he had hoped that kithship would avail him.

The Acting President’s public pronouncements are daily coming out as forceful as his “father” would say them. In fact, the only difference now is the distinction between professorial diction and granite soundbite of “the officer”. The professor inched the frontiers with a visit to Maiduguri, hours after the city was pounded by both insurgents and military mortals. Now, it takes gut to be a Daniel in lions’ den. Well, Osinbajo has a third father. He is son of God and the Word of God says his likes shall do exploits. But he can be said to be lucky, having a great biological father, a “dotting” adopted presidential father and ultimately The all-loving Heavenly Father. In just two years, two men who never had dealings before a compulsive pairing, are fusing together so much that one is looking like the same of the other and vice-versa. Even the president is getting fluently oratorical. Check his extempore flow after the last return from London medicals. Osinbajo is now speaking the anti-corruption, national unity, economy and security language and acting it, so much the Buhari way that one would have to cast a second look to be sure it is the “son”. For those who are judging the law professor a little too early, maybe the pen should be held a little longer, before their opinions regarding his capacity to be in charge of Nigeria, is permanently inked. Agreed, it is surely too early in the day to conclude on anything. But the vibes from the Aso Rock extended family right now, maybe not completely melodious, are somewhat lyrical.

Oluwo and the Odidere talisman

THE viral video of Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, savaging his estranged chief, Abiola Ogundokun, is a sight not to behold. I quit viewing at a point on a colleague’s smart phone. What exactly is going on in that ancient town? Suddenly all news are patently troubling. And to think the town is a strong claimant to Osun Government House in 2018. While the Kabiyesi soaked the atmosphere with profanity, the crowd in the video, cheered the majestry of his throne wildly, pumping his adrenalin with endorphin praise of his ancestral lineage. Kabiyesi was so transported to the esoteric world of only the initiate, that he opened his line with “ojojumo ni uhn o ma so isokuso” (I will be saying rubbish everyday). I guess he meant to say he would be shading his “enemies” everyday. How long has Oluwo been on the throne that he has had to fight so many battles. He paced and delivered his lines in the video shot in front of his palace, like a raptured soul. There is nothing wrong with a traditional ruler, especially in Yorubaland, feeling and speaking like a god. In fact, once crowned, you are expected to become a mystery and myth. The spirits of the land, the throne and the new king’s forefathers are expected to coalesce and possess him. The new king then walks in the talismanic drape of the ancestors. Oba Akanbi’s predecessors must have been possessed by the same spirits expected to be working on his being. My limited history says the incumbent is a sharp departure. Kabiyesi appears beholden only to the Odidere spirit, the bird also known as Aayekooto, which historically defines the town. The bird, commonly known as parrot, has an intriguing history behind it, that could be both positive and negative. Parrot is hated for being a “talker” yet it is hailed as the purveyor of unwanted truth. Oba Akanbi’s way with words has not been pleasing to many, including Iwo folks. He mostly gets into avoidable mess saying the right thing the wrong way. He has every reason to challenge whoever wanted to challenge his authority, but which first class traditional ruler gathers his people to the palace to openly rain curses on one of his subjects, even if the subject is as cantankerous as they come. Beyond those roaring “Kabiyesi ooo”, obviously to be in his good books, concerned Yoruba elders, Iwo leaders, senior traditional rulers in Yorubaland and core confidants need to urgently rally round Kabiyesi to forestall an imminent national and international embarrassment. The traditional institution has moved from the “Oja’ba” and “Ojude Oba” theatrics. The throne no longer makes the monarch. It is the other way round. K’eshin Oba koje oko pe.