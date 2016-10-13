Ortom to LG sole administrators: Practice corruption, go to jail

BENUE State governor, Chief Samuel Ortom has warned newly appointed sole administrators of the local government areas of the state that his administration would not shield anyone that may indulge in any corrupt practice.

He gave the warning in an address at the swearing ceremony of the new helmsmen for the 23 local council areas in the state.

Reiterating that his administration had zero tolerance for corrupt practices, the governor cautioned them against engaging in any unwholesome attitude capable of making them guests of anti-graft agencies.

Ortom said that they should see their appointment as an opportunity to deliver service to the people and not to embark on any jamboree trip outside their council areas.

He however used the occasion to advance reasons for the appointment of sole administrators into the council areas.

“Lack of funds has prevented us from conducting election into local government areas as planned, hence, the appointment of sole administrators,” he said.

He charged the appointees to carry stakeholders along in their respective council areas, as well as recognize that the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was popularly elected by the people.

“You must fashion your activities in line with the aspirations of the people while your awareness should always include the fact that your activities are constantly under the watch of supervising authorities which include the state House of Assembly,” the governor said.

He also charged them to be loyal to the administration, warning that he would not hesitate to remove anyone with doubtful loyalty.