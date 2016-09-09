Organised labour suspends 2 months strike in Nasarawa

THE organised labour in Nasarawa State, comprising of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has suspended its two months old strike action embarked upon by the union to seek a reversal of the state government’s decision on 50 per cent salary cut.

This was contained in a statement, signed and made available to newsmen by the state Chairman of NLC, Comrade Abdullahi Adeka, and the TUC Chairman, Comrade Sabo Namo, in Lafia on Friday.

According to the statement,”this was in consideration of the intervention by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who instructed the government to revert back to status quo ante while a tripartite committee rework a new salary scale.”

It explained that, the state government, has implemented the reversion of the salary cut adding that, government has effected the payment of salary shortfall of the proposed new salary scale on Friday, September 9.

The statement, further added that, the issue of July, August salaries shall be addressed at the course of discussion at the tripartite committee.

It, therefore, directed all workers in the state to resume work immediately, adding that, there shall be no victimisation of any worker as a result of his participation in the strike action.