My ordeal at the hands of police

Days ago, news came to town that Nollywood actor, Kalu Ikeagwu, was arrested by officers of the Nigerian Police in Lagos State over allegations of theft and homicide with efforts to reach to speak with Ikeagwu to hear his own side of the story proved abortive. News would later emerge that the actor had been released with no official statement from him.

Shortly after he was arrested, the thespian came out to clear the air on why he was picked up and later released by security operatives.

In an interview he granted Sahara Weekly, an online platform, Ikeagwu who got married recently said that he was accosted by two plain clothes policemen at his residence after they had flashed him their police identity cards and ordered him to follow them.

According to Ikeagwu, he was first taken to Pen-Cinema station Agege, late to Area G police station and to Area F police station in Ikeja, where he was said to have been interrogated.

The actor said he was taken into a room, where he was shown a telephone number and asked if he knew the owner of the number.

He was later able to sort out the owner of the phone number whom he identified as friend who picked him up at the airport a few days earlier.

The light-skinned thespian addded that he inquired from his friend if he had bought a phone recently and his friend said yes and narrated how he swapped his old phone, an iphone6 for an iPhone7 at the popular Computer village in Ikeja.

“That was when they explained to me that since I was the last person that dialled my friend’s phone number, it made me a soft arrest, hence my arrest”, he said.