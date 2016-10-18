Opposition parties want LG poll taken away from states

The coalition of opposition parties in Ogun State has again kicked against the outcome of the October 8, 2016 local government polls in the state.

It alleged that the election was characterised by anomalies and that the outcome did not truly represent the wishes of the people of the state.

The body, at a press conference addressed on its behalf by the governorship candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Prince Rotimi Paseda, in Abeokuta, accused the electoral body of a “daylight robbery.”

It called on the National Assembly to review a section of the constitution that empowered state governments to conduct LG election.

Paseda, flanked by some leaders of the coalition at the press conference, claimed that the election did not reflect the people’s voice and choice.

“What is the fate of democracy in Ogun State and indeed Nigeria, if an ordinary local government election could not be well conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSEIC), but was rather marred with a lot of irregularities?

“Now that OGSIEC has indeed displayed gross incompetence in the conduct of a credible council election, it is safe to say that the process of appointing members of the commission should be reviewed, where all parties should also be represented to ensure checks and balances, with a view to checkmating electoral fraud by any government in power.

This will however instill some level of confidence in the minds of the electorate and eradicate political apathy.

“It is obvious that the state electoral body could not conduct a credible poll. We therefore call on the National Assembly to review the section of the constitution that empowers the state governments to conduct LG elections with a view to avoiding a rape of our democracy,” the coalition said.