Opposition parties sewing army uniforms, buying PVCs, Ondo PDP alleges

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has raised an alarm over the discovery of illegal army uniforms allegedly sewed by the opposition parties ahead of the governorship election.

The PDP also said the parties are now busy collecting voters’ cards from potential voters with a promise of an imaginary palliative ahead of next month’s election.

In a statement issued in Akure on Tuesday by the publicity director of the party, Mr Ayo Fadaka, the PDP said it had uncovered plan of opposition parties to flood the state with thugs in fake army uniform with the aim to intimidate voters and rig the election.

According to the statement, the opposition parties had engaged garment makers to make available Army uniforms of different sizes for use by thugs to enable them manipulate election during and after voting.

The statement mentioned that the tailors handling the sowing project were currently working from two neighbouring states.

In the same vein, the PDP informed “that members of one of the parties participating in the November 26 gubernatorial election have stock-piled arms at a location within the state” which it said had been disclosed to relevant security agencies.

It warned people of the state against those who had been collecting the PVC of potential voters for keeps on the pretext that it would qualify them for food items that would be supplied as palliative to cushion the effect of the present economic crunch.

Warning the people against the antics of those it described as “political frauds, desperate to steal the people’s mandate by any means possible,” the PDP said the opposition parties contesting the election with it were desperate and had been adopting all kinds of fraudulent means to ensure that the people are shortchanged in the course of the election.