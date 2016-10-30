We are operating a divine economy in Rivers —Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the state was operating a divine economy, which has enabled it, continue to execute projects and pay salaries, when other states falter.

The governor noted that, the economic recession that has bedeviled the country will not affect Rivers State because God has positioned the state for greater exploits.

Governor Wike, who was represented by his Chief of Staff , Mr Chukwuemeka Woke, during the dedication of a new church and celebration of 100 years of Saint Simon’s Anglican Church, Ugiri-Ike, Diocese of Ikeduru, Imo State, on Saturday, said, the state has continued to pay salaries, pensions and is considering to pay Christmas bonus.

He said; “We do not owe workers salaries in Rivers State, but we are considering how we will add Christmas bonus to workers.

“Rivers State government is not operating an economy of recession; it is operating a divine economy. That is why in Rivers State, it is either we are commissioning projects or we are flagging off construction of new projects.”

The governor lauded an indigene of Ugiri-Ike community, Mr Donald Denwigwe (SAN) for his commitment, to the promotion of the rule of law.

He said that, the state government is happy to celebrate with him and his community.

He said; “Donald Denwigwe (SAN), was introduced to Governor Wike, at a trying time of the state political history, by Emmanuel Ukala (SAN). At a time when the government of the day in Rivers State wanted to scrap the PDP.

“Governor Wike, felt that not everyone should move to APC as requested at the time. The governor insisted that the PDP will not be scrapped. It was on this basis, which he resolved to approach the court, to enforce the right of Rivers PDP members, to freedom of association”

The governor explained that, the Rivers State government cannot be intimidated, pointing out that, it will always celebrate those who promote the rule of law.

He thanked God that Christianity has continued to grow stronger, in the area, over the last one hundred years.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr Donald Denwigwe (SAN), said that, the completion of the church was made possible by God grace.

He also thanked God for sparing his life, despite several attempts by the devil, to eliminate him through illness.

He said, the new church building means that people should worship God with a pure heart.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and his family thereafter gave thanks to God.