OPC commends Fayose over anti-grazing law

The Oodua People’ s Congress has commended the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose for the anti-grazing law,which was recently passed into law in the state .

The national coordinator of the group, Otunba Gani Adams described the law as a “ right step in the right direction “

The OPC chief said “ Going by the wicked records of Fulani herdsmen who have turned the clean and clear rivers of their host communities in the southwest area of the country into rivers that flow with human blood “

Adams added that “ the action of Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and the state House of Assembly to pass the anti-grazing bill in the state is highly commendable.” .

He also stated that “ The bill, which prevents herdsmen from carrying weapons is indeed a good step in the right direction and should be applauded by all right-thinking people across the country”

“It is no longer news that the herdsmen have been acting with impunity in communities across the South-West. They have killed, robbed and raped hapless citizens without any action taken against them by the security agencies”.

He also said that “ This seeming sense of insecurity and helplessness by the people is a dangerous trend that portends danger for the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”