Ooni of Ife, CESSF to honour Olympians, raise funds for upcoming talents

A group, Citizen Education and Skills Support Foundation (CESSF), has received the royal blessings and endorsement of the paramount ruler, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II to discover and develop gifted youths in Nigeria, through an event tagged Sportify 2017.

The idea is to honour deserving athletes (especially the Olympic dream team and Paralympians) and personalities that have contributed to the growth of sports and entertainment development in the country.

According to a press release from the foundation, the event will celebrate individuals that have brought honour and glory to Nigeria through the use of their talents.

“We also intend to use the event to create awareness and establish a strong support network for upcoming talents because we strongly believe that there are enough hidden ‘gems’ to dominate not only the sporting arena but in every other spheres of life,” part of the statement reads.

The star studded event is to be held in Lagos with a black tie gala evening slated for February 2017 followed by a baller’s bay (beach island fiesta) at Inagbe Grand Resorts.

The Chief Host of the event is Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, while former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Senate President Bukola Saraki are expected to deliver keynote addresses.

Other dignitaries expected include captains of industry, politicians, government officials, top athletes and entertainment personalities.