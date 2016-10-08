_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/onnoghen-njc-fixes-tuesday-emergency-meeting/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/onnoghen-njc-fixes-tuesday-emergency-meeting/justice-walter-samuel-nkanu-onnoghen1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
Onnoghen: NJC fixes Tuesday for emergency meeting

October 8, 2016 Lanre Adewole Top News

Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen
  • As DSS officials storm CJN-designate, Ngwuta’s homes

THE National Judicial Council (NJC) has fixed Tuesday October 11 for an emergency meeting to recommend the most senior justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The recommendation will be sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for onward transmission to the senate for confirmation.

The process of his appointment must be completed within one month in order not to create a vacuum with incumbent Justice Mohammed Mahmud bowing out on November 10.

Meanwhile, officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) were at Onnoghen’s official residence Friday night for yet-to-be-disclosed reasons.

They told his security aides, after gaining entry into his Abuja home that they mistook the Abuja residence of the CJN-designate for that of another justice of the apex court, Justice Sylvester Nguta.

Tribune Online learnt they later departed for Ngwuta’s residence.

It is yet unclear if Ngwuta was whisked away.

…Details later.

 

