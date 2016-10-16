One killed, 10 injured in fresh youths, Shiites clash in Kaduna

AT least one person was reported killed while 10 people were injured in a renewed Shiite and youths’ violence in Kaduna State.

This was coming barely four days after youths killed three members of the Shiite sect at Zango road, Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

The Saturday violence, it was learnt, started when some youths reportedly attacked some Shiite members at the Unguwar Muazu area of Kaduna metropolis.

Narrating the incident to the Sunday Tribune, the spokesman for the movement, Abdulmumini Giwa, said that based on the recent statement credited to the state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, condemning the attack on the members and calling on the people to remain law-abiding, “some of our members whose property were destroyed started rebuilding their ruined houses.

“Unfortunately for them, today (Saturday), some youths holding offensive weapons attacked them. This attack happened at Unguwar Muazu area. The hoodlums also went to other areas like Kinkinau and Tudun Wada,” he added.

Giwa also disclosed further that their workers who were trying to rebuild the school that was destroyed were “attacked under the watchful eyes of the police,” saying that one member was killed, while about 10 people sustained serious injuries and they are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state.

When contacted, the police image-maker, ASP Aliyu Usman, dispelled the claim of the group that the police aided the youth to unleash mayhem on Shiite members.

In a related development, the Kaduna State Police Command, on Saturday, warned that it would deal with those taking the law into their hands.

In statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Usman and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the command observed that some members of the public had become lawless and acted in manners detrimental to law and order and in total disregard to rights of other citizens.

The Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Lemu, according to the statement, said the maintenance of law and order would not be compromised and anybody found committing acts detrimental to the peace of the society would face the music.