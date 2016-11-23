OndoPDPAppealUpdate: Sheriff looses as Appeal Court affirms Sen Makarfi-led caretaker committee

THE Court of Appeal in Abuja has just held that Senator Ahmed Markafi and Senator Ben Obi were not given fair hearing before Justice Okon Abang of Federal High Court in Abuja arrived at his judgment delivered on October 29, 2016 that declined to recognise them as National Officers of the party.

Consequently, the three-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal set aside Justice Abang’s judgement and recognised senators Ahmed Mohammed Markafi and Ben Obi as the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the secretary of the party respectively.

“I set aside the most fraudulent judgment of the lower court,” the presiding justice held in his judgement.

…Details latter