OndoPDPAppealUpdate: Judgement commendable but … – Fayose

• Says Charlatans in PDP, APC, INEC colluding to undermined PDP

GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has reacted to the Justice Ibrahim Saulawa-led Appeal Court panel which, on Wednesday, declared Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as the rightful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo governorship poll, and said the ruling was “commendable.”

Governor Fayose, who reacted to the verdict on Wednesday, however said the time was against the PDP and its candidate to be able to make headway in the poll.

The governor joined others who have called for the postponement of the poll, and contended that “INEC in cahoots with the All Progressives Congress (APC) had succeeded in undermining the strength of the party through this unwarranted judicial impediment.”

According to Fayose, “the postponement remains the best option if INEC is truly an unbiased umpire which it claims to be.”

Fayose said: “The judgement shouldn’t have been otherwise, because you can’t cover the truth. I have said it ab initio that charlatans in the PDP are colluding with INEC and APC to undermine our party.

“INEC has no reason in the first instance to change Jegede’s name. So, this mistake was caused by INEC. It was an INEC making and the best way to for it is for the election to be postponed. This is not the best of time for us in the PDP and the good people of Ondo State. This is not the best time this judgement should have come.

“But we are still looking for Nigeria of our own, I mean Nigeria where there will be fairness and equity. It is regrettable that some charlatans can be colluding with INEC and APC to destroy our party. This is very regrettable and unfortunate. But they will still be defeated.

“The commission has no reason not to postpone this election, because what the INEC did was a deliberate action to weaken our party.

“This judgement coming at this time is a major setback for our party, which I believe can only be cured if this election is postponed.”

Fayose appealed to members of the PDP in Ondo State to be calm and have resolve in the party’s leadership to weather the storm and come out stronger out of this political imbroglio.

