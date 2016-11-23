OndoPDPAppealUpdate: Jegede wins as Appeal Court confirms him as PDP governorship candidate

INEC to pay him N50, 000

THE Court of Appeal in Abuja has just affirmed Eyitayo Jegede as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 governorship election in the state.

Delivering the Judgment, the three-member panel of justices of the appellate court, presided by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to pay the sum of N50, 000 to Jegede as cost.

Justice Salauwa who read the lead judgment resolved all the seven issues raised in the notice of appeal in favour of Jegede and set aside the October14, 2016 judgement of Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which ordered the electoral body to replace his name with that of Jimoh Ibrahim as the PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State,

By the judgement, the coast is now cleared for Jegede to intensify his campaign for the governorship seat of Ondo State even though the court did not expressly make that consequential order.

The appeal by Senators Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi just commences.

….details latter