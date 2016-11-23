Ondo poll: INEC to pay Jegede N50,000, as Appeal Court confirms him as PDP candidate

As the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed Eyitayo Jegede as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 governorship election in the state, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to pay him a sum of N50, 000.

Delivering the Judgment, the Three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court, presided over by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa upheld Jegede as true candidate of PDP, while he nullified Jimoh Ibrahim’s candidature.

Justice Salauwa who read the lead judgment resolved all the seven issues raised in the notice of appeal in favour of Jegede and set aside the October 14, 2016 judgement of Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Abuja which ordered the electoral body to replace his name with that of Jimoh Ibrahim as the PDP governorship candidate in Ondo state,

By the judgement, the coast is now cleared for Jegede to intensify his campaign for the governorship seat of Ondo state, even though the court did not expressly make that consequential order.

