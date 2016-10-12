Ondo: Police read riot act to political parties, politicians

ONDO State Police Commissioner, Hilda Harrison, has read riot act to politicians and political parties in the state ahead of the governorship election.

Harrison, who stated this during a stakeholders meeting in Akure, the state capital, said the police would not condone any act capable of truncating the conduct of the election.

The police boss expressed the readiness of the command to maintain law and order before, during and after the election, threatening to punish any politician who failed to play the game by the rules.

She condemned the recent clash between two rival groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, saying “We will not tolerate violence against anyone in the state.”

She explained that the constitution of the country provides the right for individuals to peaceful protest, but said protest should not degenerate to violence.

She advised politicians to always meet with their leaders to table their grievance rather than taking to violence.

She, however, said that all political parties contesting in the governorship election in the state would sign a peace agreement.

She also warned against the destruction of posters and billboards with a pledge to punish any offender.

The police commissioner, however, assured that her men would be neutral during the election and also assured political parties that adequate security would be provided.

She disclosed that the command would provide additional personnel to complement the existing ones during the election.