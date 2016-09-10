logo

Ondo election will be conclusive —REC

September 10, 2016 / : Jacob Segun Olatunji -Abuja

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship election, the State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Mr Segun Agbaje has declared that he was not under pressure from any quarters to favour any of the political parties, saying that “the people of Ondo State and their votes would determine the next governor.”

Agbaje who stated this during an interview with Sunday Tribune pointed out that  “we don’t have any other mission than to ensure that we have a very credible election that would be acceptable to all the political parties and the public.”

According to him,“we want to make Ondo State election a reference point that would catch the attention of everybody in Nigeria and even across the globe. We don’t have any other mission than to ensure that we have a very credible election.”

Asked how political violence could be eradicated in the country, Agbaje said, “the solution is Electronic voting. You saw it during  the election of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA). You will be in the comfort of you home and do your thing, the law has not enabled us to do it.

According to him, “bringing smart card readers alone was a tug of war last year. But we insisted that we were going to use it. We are not expecting to have a 100 per cent success but the minuses we have were not up to five per cent across the country.

“So it means we have had credibility in the conduct of elections in Nigeria.”

