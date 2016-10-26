Ondo election: Abraham asks court to stop INEC from recognising Akeredolu as APC guber candidate

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court in Abuja will on October 28, 2016 hear an ex-parte motion filed by Olusegun Abraham, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 3, 2016 governorship primary of the party in Ondo State.

Abraham, in the ex-parte motion filed by his counsel, Professor Akinseyi George on October 7, 2016 is asking the court to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting Rotimi Akeredolu as APC’s authentic candidate for the November 26, 2016 gubernatorial election in the state.

Professor Akinseyi asked the court to give an interim order and interlocutory injunction stopping INEC from accepting Akeredolu’s name from the party as Ondo State governorship candidate, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed and served.

Attached with the exparte motion are 10 and 86 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by Dr. Olusegun Michael Abraham on the 7th of October, with 15 annexures to support the motion.

Akinseyi said, “In an urgent application of this nature, the court has a duty to prevent irreparable damage which will be done if the interim order sought is not granted.”

Joined as defendants in the case are the APC, Akeredolu and INEC.

According to Dimgba in a bench ruling, “In a matter of sensitive nature like this, it will be fair if all parties to the suit are present in court before an order is made.

“In my view, in the circumstances of the entirety of this case, it will not be proper granting the preservatory order sought without hearing from the other parties.

“It will be in the interest of justice to order the respondents to appear before me on October 28, 2016, by noon to explain why the preservatory order should not be granted.

“This motion is hereby adjourned till October 28, 2016 for the respondents to appear in court to explain why the orders sought by the applicant should not be granted,” he added.

Abraham, believed to enjoy the backing of the National Leader of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, came second in the September 3, 2016 primary election of the party, in which Akeredolu emerged top, to fly the party’s flag.

However, some of the candidates, aside Abraham, complained of irregularities during the primary election.

One of them, Olusola Oke, claimed that the final voting was marred by corruption and that the results that produced Akeredolu, who scored 669 votes to emerge the winner of the contest among the 24 aspirants, was marred with irregularities.

Oke, who polled 583 votes to come third from behind during the poll, revealed that the process and outcome of the primary election was corruptly rooted because the delegate lists used for the exercise were doctored and injected with fake names.

According to him, 383 names were directly injected into the delegates’ list thereby altering the main configuration list that would have produced a rancour-free governorship primary election of the party in the state.