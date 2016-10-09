Ondo Commissioner receives SOGON award for distinguished service

IN recognition of his contributions to the qualitative healthcare delivery in Ondo State particularly, maternal health, Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Dayo Adeyanju, has received the distinguished service award of Society for Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Nigeria (SOGON).

Dr Adeyanju received the award at the dinner and award night to round up the 50th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Society held at the International Event Centre, The DOME, with many dignitaries in attendance.

Other Awardees at the elaborate ceremony are: Dr Majekodunmi, Young Scientific Award, Dr O. Sowemimo Jubilee Awards Profs Joe Oloruntoba and Okuwatoyin Fakeye.

Presenting the award to Dr Dayo Adeyanju, National President of Nigeria Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Nigeria, Prof Brian Adinma said Dr Adeyanju was the brain behind the success of maternal health care of Dr Olusegun Mimiko led administration particularly the Mother and Child Hospital.

Prof Adinma said Dr Adeyanju was chosen for the honour following his outstanding performance in promoting the status of maternal care as a commissioner under the leadership of Governor Mimiko.

He said the Awardee is a “Community Physician by training but an Obstetrics and Gynecologist in action, whom Governor Mimiko has identified to help actualised his vision and doesn’t failed in that area.”

The Society President said “the award was a collective decision of the society in recognition of the projects that epitomises best practices of maternal health care delivery of the Ondo State government and to serve as catalyst for him to do more and for others to learn more from the trait of the awardee and his governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.”

In his remarks at the ceremony, Governor Olusegun Mimiko, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Kola Ademujimi, said the award to Dr Dayo Adeyanju is a well deserved one because all the successes recorded in the area of qualitative healthcare services couldn’t have happened if not for the ingenuity of Adeyanju and the commitment of his health workers in the State.

Governor Mimiko described his health Commissioner as workaholic, dedicated, committed, diligent and reliable as he thanked SOGON for recognising him for the Award..

He said that he (Adeyanju) has always exhibited hard work and deligence in his various assignments as Special Assistant on health and later Commissioner for Health in the last seven and half years.

In their separate remarks, Chairman Hospital Management Board, Special Assistant to the Governor on Maternal Health, Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Development Board, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Niran Okunrinboye, Mrs Funmilola Oluwadare, Dr Olugbenga Osunmakinwa and Dr Taye Oni said Dr Dayo Adeyanju deserved the Award and eulogised him as a selfless leader who has positively impacted on humanity.

Responding, Dr Adeyanju thanked the society for the honour and attributed the success to God and Governor Mimiko who gave him the opportunity to serve with assurances that, such gesture would only spur him do more for humanity.