Ondo APC senatorial chairman resigns

The crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State deepened on Monday, as the chairman of the Ondo Central Senatorial district, Mr Gboyega Adedipe, resigned his position.

It was gathered that Adedipe’s resignation might not be unconnected with the emergence of the party’s candidate, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, last Saturday.

Confirming Adedipe’s resignation, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, said the former senatorial chairman of the party had returned all the property of the party in his possession to the party secretariat in Akure.

Adesanya said, “I can confirm to you that Mr Adedipe has resigned as the chairman of Ondo Central Senatorial District of the APC. He said he took the decision for peace to reign in the party and also for the progress of the party.”

However, it was gathered that some leaders of the party tried to prevail on Adedipe against the resignation urging him to rescind the decision but he insisted on resigning.