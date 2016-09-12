Ondo 2016: Owo community rallies support for Akeredolu

The people of Owo community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, moved to intercede on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over the frosty relationship between him and the national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu

The community, comprising of monarchs, senior citizens, youths and party chieftains, pleaded with Tinubu to forgive and support Akeredolu’s aspiration towards winning the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The people of the community, who solicited support for Akeredolu during a rally organised by the Owo Youth Alliance (OYA), said it was the turn of the town to produce the successor of the incumbent, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as they have not produced a governor since the beginning of the political dispensation.

The people of the community, however, called for the support of other aspirants in ensuring Akeredolu’s victory in the governorship election, appealing to them to sheath their swords and support him in order for the APC to win the election.

The people of the town, mainly youths, armed with different placards including “Owo supports Akeredolu” “Let us support Akeredolu our son” and “It is our turn to produce the governor” among others, moved round the ancient town before retiring to the palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi.

Addressing the youths, one of the leaders of the community, Mr Adekola Adewoyin, said the community needed Tinubu’s support in winning the election urging the national leader to forget what transpired between them before the governorship primaries.

“Akeredolu has the highest regard for him and we are begging him to come, the battle has not been won. The general election is steering us at face.”

The coordinator of OYA, Chief K C Aruwajoye, also pleaded with Tinubu and other aspirants to work for the victory of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election.

“We are appealing to other aspirants who participated in the primaries to rally round Akeredolu,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Olowo, Prince Benjamin Koya Adako, said Owo community was solidly behind the candidature of Akeredolu and would deliver the local government to him.

Adako said “Olowo is very happy for the solidarity rally. He appreciates the candidacy of one of our sons, Akeredolu. He said he is very happy that we are showing this solidarity to him. Definitely, after a primary election, the winner is supposed to bring together all the other aspirants which Akeredolu has been doing.

“I will expect the other aspirants to reciprocate by joining hands with him to ensure APC wins election.”

He, however, said moves are on to send prominent leaders of the town to Lagos to appeal for the support of Tinubu.