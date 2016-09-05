Ondo 2016: Factional PDP shops for Ibrahim’s running mate

The Ali-modu Sheriff-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, on Monday, said the party has put all machineries in motion to pick a running mate for its candidate, Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, ahead of the governorship election in the state.

The factional chairman of the party in the state, Biyi Poroye, who stated this in Akure, the state capital, said the party had constituted 11-man committee to suggest possible names who will be Mr Ibrahim’s running mate.

According to Poroye, members of the committee included, member of the State Executive Committee (SEC), party candidate and the elders forum of the faction.

He disclosed that the campaign team and the Director General of Jimoh Ibrahim Campaign Committee would be unveiled by next week while campaign would kick off immediately.

He said other committee for the campaign would also be inaugurated and listed some of the functions of the committee to include preparing manifestoes, organise fundraising, research, media, and mobilisation.

Poroye also congratulated Mr Rotimi Akeredolu for his emergence as the flag bearer of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 26 governorship election in the state.

He commended the party for the emergence of Akeredolu in a free and fair primaries.

However, Poroye said the APC’s candidate will be defeated by the candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming election.

Speaking on the shift of the faction’s primaries where Ibrahim emerged from Akure to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Poroye said the constitution of the party did not stipulate any venue where governorship primaries should be held, saying the party constitution was silence on this.