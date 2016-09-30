Olu maintain to shut down Oshogbo today

All roads will lead to the Pavillion bar tonight where Club Ozone will host the creme of society to a ‘Control night’ with Yahooze crooner, Olu Maintain as its headline act. The event, according to its club manager, Oba Royal, is one of its kind as it was crafted to allow fun seekers fulfill their lavish cravings.

“This event is indeed one of its kind in Osogbo because we will be showcasing the best club offerings that will linger in the memories of our patrons for a long time. Olu Maintain, alongside Rap Price and D’Larray of Damex records will be rocking our guests all night long and usher us into independence celebrations. Our patrons will be controlling everything that happens tonight and that is why we have tagged it as ‘Control Night’. Award winning DJ in Osogbo, DJ Rap, will also be on deck to dish out groovy music”, he said.