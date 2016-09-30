_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigeria-needs-functional-rail-system/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27981","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Olu maintain to shut down Oshogbo today

September 30, 2016 / :

All roads will lead to the Pavillion bar tonight where Club Ozone will host the creme of society to a ‘Control night’ with Yahooze crooner, Olu Maintain as its headline act. The event, according to its club manager, Oba Royal, is one of its kind as it was crafted to allow fun seekers fulfill their lavish cravings.

“This event is indeed one of its kind in Osogbo because we will be showcasing the best club offerings that will linger in the memories of our patrons for a long time. Olu Maintain, alongside Rap Price and D’Larray of Damex records will be rocking our guests all night long and usher us into independence celebrations. Our patrons will be controlling everything that happens tonight and that is why we have tagged it as ‘Control Night’. Award winning DJ in Osogbo, DJ Rap, will also be on deck to dish out groovy music”, he said.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News