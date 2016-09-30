Okada riders stab task force paramilitary officers

Motorcycle operators, popularly called okada riders, on Thursday stabbed two paramilitary officers attached to Lagos State Task Force BRT monitoring team at Oyingbo towards Iddo area of the state.

Leader of the Lagos State Task Force BRT enforcement team, ASP Abutu Anthony, disclosed this in a statement made available by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Adebayo Taofiq.

Anthony said the incident took place while the operatives were on enforcement operations at Yaba, Jibowu, Oyingbo and Iddo, explaining that miscreants and motorcycle operators who mobilised to illegally rescue impounded motorcycles attacked his men and stabbed two of them.

Anthony, who said he had since reported the matter to the chairman, Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, explained that while Mr Ogbonna Bernard was stabbed twice on his head and one of his eyes, Mr Ibrahim Yusuf was stabbed on his leg and stomach.

He said both Bernard and Yusuf were admitted to emergency wards at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) at Ikeja.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the agency, Adebayo, said Egbeyemi, who immediately led another enforcement team to Oyingbo towards Iddo, ordered the arrest of 20 suspects who carried out the attacks and also impounded 45 motorcycles.