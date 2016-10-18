Ogun workers begin strike Thursday

Barring any last minute change, workers under the umbrella of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC), in Ogun State will begin indefinite strike, Thursday.

The organised labour said the action became necessary following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued by the body to the state government over 12 months of unremitted deductions among others.

This was disclosed at a press conference jointly addressed by the State chairmen of JNC, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrades Abiodun Olakanmi, Hakeem Ambali and Olubunmi Fajobi, held at NUJ Secretariat, Abeokuta, on Monday.

The labour leaders described the living conditions of workers in the state as deteriorating and appalling.

They noted that the state government had failed to execute its understanding with the workers, hence the reason for the strike.

The leaders said that action of the state government as regards payment of cooperative societies deductions; end of the year savings; Ileya and other festival savings; bank loan repayment and 72 months unremitted contributory pension deductions.

They explained that they suspended strike, last March, due to the mediation of notable traditional rulers, the State House of Assembly and other eminent citizens of the state.

The leaders described the nonchalant attitude of government as”deliberate and calculative”, designed to make the civil servants poorer.

“The organized labour can no longer tolerate the bluff of the state government while most of our workers are made to agonise in silence.,” they said.

They also called for the payment of 16 months unpaid salaries of workers of the Tai Solarin College of Education at Omu-Ijebu.

Meanwhile, the State Government through the

Secretary to Ogun State Government, Mr. Taiwo Adeoluwa said government had not been communicated on the notice of the strike.

He said, “As I speak with you, the government is yet to be served, it is still a rumour to us and it will be unfair to comment on what I don’t know.

“I don’t know what the grouse are, all these are news to me and I am going to interface with the Head of Service to see if any notice has been serves on him. But importantly, we are yet to receive any communication to the effect of impending strike, when they serve us, we will react appropriately.”