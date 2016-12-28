Ogun pays N1.5bn severance allowances to political appointees

THE Ogun State government on Wednesday paid a total sum of N1.5 billion to 663 political appointees who served the state in various capacities between 2007-2011 and 2011 and 2015.

Speaking at the presentation of severance allowance cheques to the appointees, the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, said that the exercise is a constitutional right, which must be fulfilled, noting that his administration was incapacitated to pay the money shortly after assumption of office.

Amosun noted that a sum of N300 million was paid in 2012 to some appointees that served under the immediate past administration of Chief Gbenga Daniel.

He reiterated the commitment of his government to continue to provide for the wellbeing of the entire citizenry irrespective of political colouration, maintaining that he would not fail in the mission to rebuild the state.

Amosun said, “Government is continuum. We had wanted to pay the severance allowance immediately we came on board, but to us, it was as if we are jumping from the deep end. We have paid about N3million in 2012 and since then, it has been so though. They are receiving their benefits today because they have served the state diligently.”

However, the ceremony was almost marred by a protest by the conference of local government ex-political office holders, who kicked against what they described as “deliberate act” and “insensitive posture” of government towards those of them that served at council level from 2007-2012.

The state coordinator of the ex-local council appointees, Mr Jamiu Keshinro, told the Tribune Online, that about 557 of them were affected by the non-payment of their constitutional rights.

Keshinro wondered why the state government would pay those who served in the local government under his administration from July 2012 – July 2015.

He explained that the present administration had paid severance allowance to two ex-LG political appointees from the 20 council areas in 2014.

“We are appealing to the state government to pay what is due to us. This exercise was duly publicised and we are very happy when he heard the news that our severance allowance would be paid. He should pay us what belongs to us without any preferential treatment.

“We remember vividly that in 2008, former Governor Gbenga Daniel paid severance allowance to those who served during the tenure of Chief Olusegun Osoba as well as those who served during his first term in office, without bias.

“If his predecessor in office could do that without any preferential treatment, we see no reason why Amosun should treat us differently by paying only those who served under his administration. We, hereby, appealed to Governor Amosun to source for money to pay us.”