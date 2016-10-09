UPDATE | Ogun LG/LCDA poll: APC in clear lead

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is in clear lead in the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), held in Ogun State, on Saturday.
In the results of the election so far announced at the time of filing this result by the Chairman of the State Independent National Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Alhaja Risikat Ogunfemi, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abeokuta, the party had won 27 chairmanship seats.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far won a councillorship seat in Yewa South while other councillorship seats so far announced were won by APC.
The results are as follows:
1. Oba LCDA
APC- 7,875
PDP- 1,079
2. Abeokuta North
APC- 16, 633
PDP-2,691
3. Abeokuta South West LCDA
APC- 13,308
PDP- 3,493
4. Ikenne LG
APC-5,304
PDP-1,448
5. Sango-Ijoko LCDA
APC-3,795
PDP- 808
6. Ogunwaterside LG
APC- 12, 580
PDP– 3,332
7. Ago-Iwoye LCDA
APC- 7,672
PDP-3,109
8. Remo North LG
APC-6,569
PDP-1,718
9. Remo Central LCDA
APC-4,804
PDP-1,768
10. Idiroko LCDA
APC- 10,674
PDP-2,230
11. Abeokuta North East
APC- 4,775
PDP-589
12. Ifo LG
APC- 8,840
PDP-1,358
13.Yewa South LG
APC-5,155
PDP-2,861
14. Ofada Mokoloki LCDA
APC-2,648
PDP- 2,861
15. Ijebu-Ode South LCDA
APC-3,460
PDP-554
16. Ijebu-Ode LG
APC-3,232
PDP-1,382
17.Ogunwaterside East LCDA
APC-15,425
PDP-248
18.Ewekoro LG
APC-14,612
PDP-1,333
19. Abeokuta North West LCDA
APC-3,811
PDP-726
20.Yemoji LDCA
APC-3,511
PDP-1,327
21. Isheri Ajuwon LCDA
APC-10,525
PDP-446
22.Agbado Oke LCDA
APC-5,186
PDP-573
23.Ijebu Igbo West
APC-9,069
PDP-2,524
24.ijebu North Central
APC-14,472
PDP-3,384
25.Sagamu West LCDA
APC-9,779
PDP-1,323
26.Ijebu East Central
APC14,503
PDP-2,223
27.Ijebu North LG
APC-9,850
PDP-3,727
28. Sagamu South LCDA
APC- 9032
PDP-1470
29. Coker/Ibogun LCDA
APC-3994
PDP-769
30.Ewekoro North LCDA
APC-6845
PDP-840
31. Ijebu East LCDA
APC-13, 516
PDP- 3,223
32. Sagamu LG
APC-20,205
PDP-2,859
33. Oke-Ogun LCDA
APC-5,396
PDP-1066
34. Ipokia LG
APC- 7565
PDP-1966
35. Orile Ilugun LCDA
APC- 4405
PDP-105
36. Ipokia West LCDA
APC- 7755
PDP-3110
37. Opeji LCDA
APC- 5,065
PDP-718
38. Afon LCDA
APC- 6,046
PDP-269
39. Ado-Odo/Ota LG
APC- 3581
PDP-1437
40. Imeko Afon LG
APC-15,962
PDP-2910
41. Yewa North LG
APC-5,396
PDP-1,687
42. Ijebu East LG
APC-13,516
PDP-3,223
43. Iju LCDA
APC-6,172
PDP-2,401