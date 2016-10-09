UPDATE | Ogun LG/LCDA poll: APC in clear lead

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is in clear lead in the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas ‎(LCDA), held in Ogun State, on Saturday.

In the results of the election so far announced at the time of filing this result by the Chairman of the State Independent National Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Alhaja Risikat Ogunfemi, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abeokuta, the party had won 27 chairmanship seats.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far won a councillorship seat in Yewa South while other councillorship seats so far announced were won by APC.

The results are as follows:

1. Oba LCDA

APC‎- 7,875

PDP- 1,079

2. Abeokuta North

APC- 16, 633

PDP-2,691

3. Abeokuta South West LCDA

APC- 13,308

PDP- 3,493

4. Ikenne LG

APC-5,304

PDP-1,448

5. Sango-Ijoko LCDA

APC-3,795

PD‎P- 808

6. Ogunwaterside LG

APC- 12, 580

PDP– 3,332

7. Ago-Iwoye LCDA

APC- 7,672

PDP-3,109

8. Remo North LG

APC-6,569

PDP-1,718

‎9. Remo Central LCDA

APC-4,804

PDP-1,768

10. Idiroko LCD‎A

APC- 10,674

PDP-2,230

11. Abeokuta North East

APC- 4,775

PDP-589

12. Ifo LG

APC- 8,840

PDP-1,358

13.Yewa South LG

APC-5,155

PDP-2,861

14. Ofada Mokoloki LCDA

APC-2,648

PDP- 2,861

15. Ijebu-Ode South LCDA

APC-3,460

PDP-554

16. Ijebu-Ode LG

APC-3,232

PDP-1,382

17.Ogunwaterside East LCDA

APC-15,425

PDP-248

18.Ewekoro LG

APC-14,612

PDP-1,333

19. Abeokuta North West LCDA

APC-3,811

PDP-726

20.Yemoji LDCA

APC-3,511

PDP-1,327

21. Isheri Ajuwon LCDA

APC-10,525

‎PDP-446

22.Agbado Oke LCDA

APC-5,186

PDP-573

23.Ijebu Igbo West

APC-9,069

PDP-2,524

24.ijebu North Central

APC-14,472

PDP-3,384

25.Sagamu West LCDA

APC-9,779

PDP-1,323

26.Ijebu East Central

APC14,503

PDP-2,223

27.Ijebu North LG

APC-9,850

PDP-3,727

28. Sagamu South LCDA

APC- 9032

PDP-1470

29. Coker/Ibogun LCDA

APC-3994

PDP-769

30.Ewekoro North LCDA

APC-6845

PDP-840

31. Ijebu East LCDA

APC-13, 516

PDP- 3,223

32. Sagamu LG

APC-20,205

PDP-2,859

33. Oke-Ogun LCDA

APC-5,396

PDP-1066

34. Ipokia LG

APC- 7565

PDP-1966

35. Orile Ilugun LCDA

APC- 4405

PDP-105

36. Ipokia West LCDA

APC- 7755

PDP-3110

37. Opeji LCDA

APC- 5,065

PDP-718

38. Afon LCDA

APC- 6,046

PDP-269

39. Ado-Odo/Ota LG

APC- 3581

PDP-1437

40. Imeko Afon LG

APC-15,962

PDP-2910

41. Yewa North LG

APC-5,396

PDP-1,687

42. Ijebu East LG

APC-13,516

PDP-3,223

43. Iju LCDA

APC-6,172

PDP-2,401