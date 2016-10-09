_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/ogun-lglcda-poll-apc-clear-lead/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/independence-day-bombing-safricas-supreme-court-reduces-okahs-sentence-24-20-years/henry-okah1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30530/"}}_ap_ufee
UPDATE | Ogun LG/LCDA poll: APC in clear lead

October 9, 2016 Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta Top News

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is in clear lead in the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas ‎(LCDA), held in Ogun State, on Saturday.

 

In the results of the election so far announced at the time of filing this result by the Chairman of the State Independent National Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Alhaja Risikat Ogunfemi, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abeokuta, the party had won 27 chairmanship seats.

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far won a councillorship seat in Yewa South while other councillorship seats so far announced were won by APC.

 

The results are as follows:

 

1. Oba LCDA

 

APC‎- 7,875

 

PDP- 1,079

 

2. Abeokuta North

 

APC- 16, 633

 

PDP-2,691

 

3. Abeokuta South West LCDA

 

APC- 13,308

 

PDP- 3,493

 

4. Ikenne LG

 

APC-5,304

 

PDP-1,448

 

5. Sango-Ijoko LCDA

 

APC-3,795

 

PD‎P- 808

 

6. Ogunwaterside LG

 

APC- 12, 580

 

PDP– 3,332

 

7. Ago-Iwoye LCDA

 

APC- 7,672

 

PDP-3,109

 

8. Remo North LG

 

APC-6,569

 

PDP-1,718

 

‎9. Remo Central LCDA

 

APC-4,804

 

PDP-1,768

 

10.  Idiroko LCD‎A

 

APC- 10,674

 

PDP-2,230

 

11. Abeokuta North East

 

APC- 4,775

 

PDP-589

 

12. Ifo LG

 

APC- 8,840

 

PDP-1,358

 

13.Yewa South LG

 

APC-5,155

 

PDP-2,861

 

14. Ofada Mokoloki LCDA

 

APC-2,648

 

PDP- 2,861

 

15. Ijebu-Ode South LCDA

 

APC-3,460

 

PDP-554

 

16. Ijebu-Ode LG

 

APC-3,232

 

PDP-1,382

 

17.Ogunwaterside East LCDA

 

APC-15,425

 

PDP-248

 

18.Ewekoro LG

 

APC-14,612

 

PDP-1,333

 

19. Abeokuta North West LCDA

 

APC-3,811

 

PDP-726

 

20.Yemoji LDCA

 

APC-3,511

 

PDP-1,327

 

21. Isheri Ajuwon LCDA

 

APC-10,525

 

‎PDP-446

 

22.Agbado Oke LCDA

 

APC-5,186

 

PDP-573

 

23.Ijebu Igbo West

 

APC-9,069

 

PDP-2,524

 

24.ijebu North Central

 

APC-14,472

 

PDP-3,384

 

25.Sagamu West LCDA

 

APC-9,779

 

PDP-1,323

 

26.Ijebu East Central

 

APC14,503

 

PDP-2,223

 

27.Ijebu North LG

 

APC-9,850

 

PDP-3,727

 

28. Sagamu South LCDA

APC- 9032

PDP-1470

29. Coker/Ibogun LCDA

APC-3994

PDP-769

30.Ewekoro North LCDA

APC-6845

PDP-840

31. Ijebu East LCDA

APC-13, 516

PDP- 3,223

32. Sagamu LG

APC-20,205

PDP-2,859

33. Oke-Ogun LCDA

APC-5,396

PDP-1066

34. Ipokia LG

APC- 7565

PDP-1966

35. Orile Ilugun LCDA

APC- 4405

PDP-105

36. Ipokia West LCDA

APC- 7755

PDP-3110

37. Opeji LCDA

APC- 5,065

PDP-718

38. Afon LCDA

APC- 6,046

PDP-269

39. Ado-Odo/Ota LG

APC- 3581

PDP-1437

40. Imeko Afon LG

APC-15,962

PDP-2910

41. Yewa North LG

APC-5,396

PDP-1,687

42. Ijebu East LG

APC-13,516

PDP-3,223

43. Iju LCDA

APC-6,172

PDP-2,401

 

 

 

 

