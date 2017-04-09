Ogun to host African drums festival April 20

Arrangements have been concluded by the Ogun State Government to host African Drums Festival from April 20 to 22nd, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Tribune Online recalled that the state government through the state Ministry of Culture and Tourism last year organised Nigerian Drums Festival which has now be rechristened as African Drums Festival.

The edition witnessed the unveiling of the world tallest drum and it had in attendance promoters of culture and tourism.

Stating this was the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Chief Muyiwa Oladipo, on Friday, that the Federal Government had adopted the African Drums Festival, owing to the importance of the festival in showcasing the socio-economic and cultural uniqueness of the nation.

Oladipo noted that the festival will attract tourists from African countries and beyond, describing the maiden edition held last year as a huge success.

The commissioner noted that the initiative was borne out of the desire to revive the dying culture of drums and its traditional values.

He said, ‘’At the opening ceremony last year, the representative of the Minister appealed to the Governor to change the name of the festival to African Drums Festival because he saw the importance of the festival beyond Nigeria. While he was unveiling the tallest drum at the event, he endorsed the new name of the Festival.

“Having noted that our culture was dying and needed to be revived. Drums and drumming is a culture that cuts across the strata of the continent, there is nowhere in the world that you don’t have one type of drum or the other, if we are to revive our ideals and ideas as a continent, we must start with a culture that cuts across.’’