In Ogbomoso too, it’s refuse everywhere

I read the feature story with the above title in the Nigerian Tribune of Friday, January 6, 2017 with keen interest. What I have discovered is that indiscriminate dumping of refuse is not peculiar to Ibadan; it is a feature of major towns in Oyo State, including Ogbomoso. Therefore, any measure taken by the government of Oyo State to bring sanity to the Ibadan environment should be extended to Ogbomoso and other towns in the state.

Dumping of refuse in streams, drainages and abandoned buildings in some areas in Ogbomoso has been a source of worry to many because of the impending epidemic in the town. Major streams in the town have been turned into dumping grounds for refuse and, if care is not taken, the blockage of the streams may lead to flooding during the rainy season.

Special attention has to be directed at the Oloko stream at Aguodo and Masifa; Laka stream at Ogunbado – Isale Laka and Laka Okete, Apake stream at Ogbomoso Parapo house; Nana stream from Oba Fulani’s house to Abattoir and Ori-Oke Community High School. Other areas include Sabo, Odokoto, Alapata, Osupa, amongst others.

It is not only that refuse are dumped in the streams, people also defecate there. Another thing to note is that refuse is being burnt under the bridges of the rivers, and if this persists for long, the bridges may cave in.

It is disheartening that local government health workers have abandoned their functions. They are hardly seen and where they are seen, there is no action. It appears that sanitation offenders are too tough for sanitation inspectors in Ogbomoso.

Besides, the local government authorities are not showing any serious concern in keeping the town clean. In the past, refuse disposal vehicles went round the town to collect refuse. Refuse disposal vehicles in Ogbomoso North only function at the abattoir in the area. This makes the intervention of Governor Ajimobi in ridding Ogbomoso of refuse imperative. Since coming to power in 2011, he has shown zero tolerance for a dirty environment, and this has yielded dividends in Ibadan. We expect his intervention in Ogbomoso.

Johson Olaosebikan

Ogbomoso.