Offshore West Africa reschedules Conference to June 2017

Offshore West Africa has rescheduled its 21st Edition of Annual Conference and Exhibition to hold in June 2017, as against its earlier scheduled January 2017 date.

The Managing Director of PennWell International, owners and producer of the exhibitions, Mr Glen Ensor stated that “due to a number of factors, most pressingly the current economic climate facing the oil and gas industry, PennWell Corporation have decided to re-schedule the 21st edition of Offshore West Africa Conference and Exhibition. It is our belief that this change of date will enable our many loyal exhibitors, speakers, sponsors and attendees to benefit further from the event as these economic factors become more manageable.

“Offshore West Africa has over the past years become the premier event for the oil and gas industry within the West African region and it is our aim to further establish this and improve upon previous editions for the benefit of all who attend.”

Earlier in January this year, the Offshore West Africa took place in Lagos and it was a three-day exhibition of both prominent local and international organisations, a dual-track conference programme and a successful Youth Empowerment Programme (in collaboration with Lonadek and the Energy Institute Nigeria).

It also played host to a record-breaking attendance for the second year in succession with over 2,700 visitors and delegates from more than 40 countries around the world.

Ensor also revealed that the 2017 edition of Offshore West Africa has been granted Trade Fair Certification, enabling PennWell to organise an official United States Pavilion at the prestigious industry event.

Through Certification, the United States Commercial Service of the Department of Commerce recognises PennWell’s professional capability to organise a United States Pavilion and certifies the event as an excellent opportunity to showcase US products and services.

“We are extremely pleased that Offshore West Africa 2017 has been granted Trade Fair Certification from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and as such been enabled to organise a US Pavilion for a variety of U.S. Exhibitors to showcase their industry innovations, technologies, products and services to the West African Oil & Gas marketplace,” he added.

The Managing Director noted that the new addition to the Offshore West Africa event is one of many new initiatives from PennWell for the 2017 event, including further Corporate Social Responsibility Plans, additional exhibition pavilions and other innovative ventures which will enhance the experience of attending this event as either an exhibitor, speaker, delegate or visitor.