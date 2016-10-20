Obosi community hosts Obiora/Iwa-ij festival, honours cleric, others

The Obosi community in Idemili North Local government Area of Anambra State celebrated this year’s Obiora/ iwa- ij festival, issued official title to cleric, others.

Speaking during the festival, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, aka (Eze OBOSI), said in his welcome address that Obiora festival was synonymous with the celebration of the new yam harvest and this marked his five years of reign in the throne of his ancestors.

Igwe Iweka explained that the festival symbolised peace and that was the reason it was forbidden to fight or quarrel during Obiora week from time immemorial, adding that to defaulters, it made sure it attracted huge penalties.

He said that despite the harsh economic condition in Nigerian, God had been too merciful to His people this season in human resource. He prayed in the spirit of Obiora for peace to prevail in Obosi Kingdom, Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

Eze Iweka encouraged everyone to work harder in order to survive in this current economic condition until the storm was over and for youths to abstain from hard drugs and seek a better way of making money.

Meanwhile, one prominent son of Obosi kingdom, a gynecologist, who was bestowed with ” Ugwumba Obosi” title, Dr Nnamdi Onuekwusi, said that Obiora celebration was about loving one another as it was built out of love.

About his title, Onuekwusi maintained that nothing could add to his value in terms of life fulfillment except having grandchildren and others, and that title given was an honor, an ordinary award that didn’t confer any authority except the fact that he could wear a red cap now.

He expressed joy over the honour and said that no one could reject an honour. He thanked Igwe Chidubem Iweka.

Also, an Anglican Arch – deacon of Obosi Arch- deaconry, Venerable Dr Oswald Ezekwelu, who was bestowed with the title, “Onwa natieti of Obosi community” by Chidubem Iweka, said his title signified LIGHT as when light appears, darkness disappears.

Reverend Ezekwelu said he had been expected to go into the nooks and crannies of Obosi community and bring souls for God as Jesus did and explained that Jesus Christ was born into the culture as a Jew, grown through culture, ate with sinners, adding that although he was divine and did not come to abolish the culture, there was no way he could get to the people without associating with them.