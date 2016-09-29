OBJ, Buhari to honour Bolanle Awe at book launch

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aishat Buhari, are among guests expected at the launch of a book on women challenges and achievements written by renowned Professor of History, Bolanle Awe.

The launch of the book, entitled: Nigerian Women Pioneers and Icons, is slated for 11:00a.m. on Thursday, September 29, at the Muson Centre, Lagos, and is expected to attract the crème de la crème of society.

According to the book’s publisher, Mr Tokunbo Ajasin of Childsplay Books Limited, other dignitaries expected at the launch included the Sultan of Sokoto, governors of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, Sokoto, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Imo, Cross River states, women members of the National Assembly, women rights groups, family members of living female icons reviewed in the book, as well as representatives of some of the deceased icons.

While the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs Titilayo Tomori, is expected to be the Chairman of the event, Mr Modupe Alakija of Famfa Oil is the chief launcher, while the former Secretary to the Niger State Government, Professor M. K. Yahaya, will be the book reviewer.

In her initial reaction to the publication of the book, Mrs Buhari, through her Special Assistant, Mrs Hajo Sani, had commended the publication, cantered on Nigerian women, as “beautiful and a useful resource,” promising to attend the event after her arrival from the United Nations General Assembly event.

In his own comment on the book, Chief Obasanjo commended it as a “laudable effort” which he said would “complement her (Awe’s) seminal works on the contributions of women, both to the political and economic history of Nigeria.”

“I have no doubt in my mind that the book will be a great asset to the nation and a source of inspiration to many of us, young and old. Indeed, the proposed public presentation of the book could not have come at a better time as I am sure the content will offer direction and guidance for the generality of Nigerians,” Obasanjo said.