Obaseki congratulates Oba Ewuare II

The Edo State governor-elect, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his commitment to the uplifting of the traditional institutions in the state, saying, “my loyalty to the royal family, the Benin tradition and the entire traditional institutions in the state is unalloyed.”

The governor-elect, in a congratulatory message to the new Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, said: “for guidance and advice, I would be counting on the Oba to succeed as governor. It is particularly auspicious and most heartwarming that the events leading to the Oba’s coronation is coming at a time when I am fortunate to be the elected governor of the state.”

Obaseki, who promised to reinvigorate the state in terms of being the country’s tourism hot spot which will be harnessed for the greater benefit of the people, stated that ““I am committed to building a better, prosperous and economically sustainable Edo State based on cultural cohesion and ethical values.”