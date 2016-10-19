Oba of Benin: Edo declares tomorrow public holiday for coronation

Edo State government has declared Thursday, October 20, a public holiday.

In an announcement signed by the Secretary to State Government, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, the public holiday is in honour of the Crown Prince, Ambassador Eheneden Erediauwa, Edaiken n’Uselu, whose coronation as the Oba of Benin will hold same day.

The public holiday will ensure a hitch-free coronation ceremony and give Edo people the opportunity to partake in the historic installation of the Oba of Benin.

Meanwhile, Use community near Benin, in Edo, on Tuesday, erupted with thunderous shouts of praises and chants of traditional greetings from residents and well-wishers as Crown Prince Eheneden Erediauwa arrived the Edigin N’Use palace.

The Crown Prince was at the Use Palace to choose a name in fulfillment of the cultural requirement for his coronation as Oba, on Thursday, at Urho-Kpota, in Benin.

NAN reports that the Crown Prince, accompanied by palace chiefs and traditional dance troupe, arrived the Use palace at 4: 05 p.m. and was received by His Royal highness, Ekpen Kelvin, the Edigin N’Use.

Residents of Use community and well-wishers, who had lined the streets and taken positions around the palace premises, were excited and broke into songs of worship to appreciate the Crown Prince.

The Prince is expected to play a game of marble during which he will choose a name for himself as tradition demands.